Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Grey Gradient Lens 55mm Sunglasses GET IT!

Durability is key when it comes to these sunglasses. They are thick and made with care. They are so thick and black that it would go great with a suit when you are heading to the office on a really sunny day.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Grey Gradient Lens 55mm Sunglasses ($90; was $127) at Joma Shop

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!