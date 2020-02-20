Save Up To 48% On Ray-Bans At The Joma Shop Flash Sale

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Black 50mm Sunglasses GET IT!

Much like the Aviators, these are a classic pair of eyewear. But there’s a different aesthetic with these glasses. There’s a more relaxed feel when you have these on. If the Aviators have a blue-collar, working man feel than these have a white-collar feel to them.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Black 50mm Sunglasses ($90; was $116) at Joma Shop

