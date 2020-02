Ray-Ban Round Gunmetal Sunglasses GET IT!

When you are hanging out around town, you could do a lot worse than these sunglasses. Lightweight and compact, these will hold up against the sun on a brutally bright day.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Round Gunmetal Sunglasses ($90; was $118) at Joma Shop

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!