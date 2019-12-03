Save Up To 50% At REI During Cyber Week

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The march to the holidays is in full swing. You gotta start looking for gifts everywhere you go. Shopping online has made everything a lot easier in most respects, but you still gotta take shipping into account. So it’s best to get a jump on things now to make sure your gifts get to you in time.

So for those of you that are looking to get some clothing as gifts for those in your life that like to spend a lot of time outdoors, you should check out REI this week because the deals are still going to be unreal.

During this Cyber Week at REI, the deals will get as good as 50 percent off. The discounts are seemingly endless. Not only that, with the coupon code CYBERDEAL19, you can save 25 percent off of an item.

Now, these deals won’t last forever. Come December 8th, the deals will go bye-bye. That is also plenty of time for these items to start running out of stock. So if you wanna get some attire that will stand up to the outdoor lifestyle of those go-getters in your life, REI is the place to go. Get it now and rest easy for the rest of the season.

Check out all of REI’s Cyber Week deals here.

Check out some of our favorite deals at REI below.

