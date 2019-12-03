Save Up To 50% At REI During Cyber Week

Merrell Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Boots GET IT!

Protecting your feet is very key during the winter. If it’s snowing or raining, it can be a real test of endurance for your feet. But with these boots on, your feet will have no issue at all.

Get It: Pick up the Merrell Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Boots ($82; was $110) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!