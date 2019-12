Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt GET IT!

You can’t go wrong with getting someone this hot sweatshirt. The cold is here and you can help someone stay warm in style. With that little gator on their chest, everyone who sees it will know that the wearer knows whats what about style.

Get It: Pick up the Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt ($68; was $98) at Lacoste

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!