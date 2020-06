Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans GET IT!

If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans, then the search is over. These jeans are out of this world and at this price, you can’t pass it up.

Get It: Pick up the Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans ($99; was $198) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!