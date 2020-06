Tech-Smart Regular Fit Piqué Polo GET IT!

You can never go wrong with a polo, but there’s something very summery about a polo. Comfort and style is with you always when you put on this luxurious polo.

Get It: Pick up the Tech-Smart Regular Fit Piqué Polo ($25; was $45) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!