Donegal Cableknit Fisherman Sweater GET IT!

The winter is the perfect time to get someone a brand new cableknit sweater. Especially one as comfortable and appealing as this one from Madewell.

Get It: Pick up the Donegal Cableknit Fisherman Sweater ($90 with coupon code VERYMERRY; was $128) at Madewell

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!