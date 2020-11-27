Save Up To 50% Off At The Madewell Black Friday Sale

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers GET IT!

For a fresh new pair of sneakers, these sneakers from Madewell are a real winner. They look great with a suede and leather design. And they’re comfortable as hell all day long. At this price, you can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up the Kickoff Trainer Sneakers ($69 with coupon code VERYMERRY; was $98) at Madewell

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!