UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes GET IT!

Looking to keep up the running routine? Then you’ll want to pick up a pair of UA running shoes, which will go a long way to keeping your feet comfortable during even the most rigorous run.

Get It: Pick up the UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes ($53; was $70) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!