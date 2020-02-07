Save Up To 50% Off On Past Seasons Fashion Over At Patagonia

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When a good sale comes along, you have to take advantage of it. You may not be looking for new clothes at the moment, but when a store that deals in amazing like Patagonia is delivering past seasons looks at up to 50 percent off, it’s hard to say no.

Patagonia trades in fashion and gear that is mean to be worn outside. Items that will keep you warm and protected from the elements. Stuff that will stand up under pressure.

There are so many items on sale that are really great. It can be pretty overwhelming. But if you want to be pushed in the right direction, we have something for you guys. And it is the Patagonia Recycled Wool Waffle Knit Sweater.

The Recycled Wool Waffle Knit Sweater may not be the most fitting piece of fashion to go out skiing or whatever, but this is a great piece of clothing for the winter. And because it is from Patagonia, it is wildly durable.

What makes this sweater so great is that the function is equal to the aesthetics. This is a good-looking sweater. You will be able to wear it with any winter outfit, which is great. But the insulated feel makes it a winner.

Being made with a blend of recycled wool and nylon gives the Recycled Wool Waffle Knit Sweater its look and its function. Because those two materials are great at keeping you warm. The wool taking up 70 percent of the sweater gives it strong breathability so you’ll always be comfortable.

Getting a sweater that is as comfortable as the Patagonia Recycled Wool Waffle Knit Sweater is too good to pass up, especially at this price. And it’s environmentally conscious, so you will be helping out in the world. So pick one up while supplies last. Because this sale ends February 19 and is sure to be a popular sale.

Check out the entire sale at Patagonia here.

Get It: Pick up the Patagonia Recycled Wool Waffle Knit Sweater ($70; was $139) at Patagonia

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!