Save Up To 50% Off On Winter Gear At The Backcountry Winter Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Got some plans to go out for a little trip during the winter? Plenty of y’all like to go out when it’s cold out and go camping/hiking. If it’s your bag, it is really fun to do. Taking in the majesty of the environment with snow in the air is great.

What isn’t great is if you take this little trip and you don’t have the right clothing/gear with you. Because if you aren’t prepared, you will be miserable and cold the entire time.

If you want to get some new winter gear for your trip or for your day to day living, you can’t go wrong with checking out the Backcountry sale going on right now. A sale where the discounts can get as high as 50 percent off.

Backcountry is an outlet that is well known and respected for selling great items to be used in outdoor excursions like a hike. Gear that is made with top quality craftsmanship that will allow these items to survive being used in such a high-stress way.

This sale is not going to last forever. If you need to pick up some gear, check out this sale while you can. We picked some of our favorite items in the sale for your benefit. Check them out below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!