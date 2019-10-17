Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes down to it, every guy is going to be looking for a way to stay warm when the winter finally lands upon us. It can get so cold and so biting that it almost seems like it’s not worth going outside. Work or chores be damned. It’s way too cold.

Finding the right coat can make things a lot easier. One of the best jackets to keep a guy warm and make going outside tolerable is a good ole down puffer coat.

Down jackets are amazing at insulating the body of whoever is wearing it. But like most good, heavy winter jackets, they can take up a lot of space. They’re not the easiest to bring along and store when it isn’t needed.

Mountain Hardwear has some amazing down jackets that will solve any space issues. With this Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket, space is no problem, as it can be compressed and tucked inside itself. It acts as its own storage unit, with no diminishing of insulation.

Right now, Mountain Hardwear has a special discount for Men’s Journal readers. With the coupon code MHWGHOST, save an additional 25 percent off the sales price for a discount of up to 55 percent off. That’s an amazing deal, and it won’t last forever. It will come to an end on October 22.

Take advantage of this opportunity now, because a deal this good is sure to sell out really quick. Check out these down jackets below.