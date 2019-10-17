Men’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket GET IT!

This version of the down jacket comes without a hood. Not that big of deal. This one would be great during a dryly cold day. Wrap up the head with a scarf and/or winter cap to keep the cold away. Otherwise, this has all the benefits mentioned above. Store it within itself with ease and store it in the desk or the closet without taking up a lot of space. And just get locked up in that toasty, comfy jacket so it doesn’t even feel like it’s winter.

Get It: Pick up the Men’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket ($146 with coupon code MHWGHOST; was $325) at Mountain Hardwear