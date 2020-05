Backcountry Lightning Goat 5-Panel Hat GET IT!

Not only is this a good, sleek-looking hat but it will also let everyone within sight know that you are the GOAT.

Get It: Pick up the Backcountry Lightning Goat 5-Panel Hat ($22; was $30) at Backcountry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!