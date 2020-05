Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Mini Sock GET IT!

You’ll want a light pair of socks when the summer starts getting really hot. And these will do the job really well. You can even work out in these bad boys with no issues at all.

Get It: Pick up the Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Mini Sock ($14; was $19) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!