Levi’s Wellthread 511 Slim Fit GET IT!

A good pair of denim can be a lot of money. So when you can pick up a great pair of Levi’s for more than half off, under $60, is too good to believe. But you better believe it. These slim fit jeans will be an amazing gift and it won’t break the bank.

Get It: Pick up the Levi’s Wellthread 511 Slim Fit ($59; was $148) at Outerknown

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!