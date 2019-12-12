Save Up To 60% Off At The Outerknown Holiday Sale

Sojourn Tee GET IT!

Tee shirts aren’t made to be the most elegant piece of fashion, made more for casual situations than formal. But that doesn’t mean they have to be cheaply made. This tee at Outerknown is made as if it was a formal piece of fashion. It’s so comfortable and it looks so great, no matter what color you choose. This is a great little gift that can act like an appetizer for a bigger gift.

Get It: Pick up the Sojourn Tee ($20; was $48) at Outerknown

