Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s parka time! Have you gotten your winter coat yet? If not, you’re in luck. Nordstrom’s Fall Sale is on through November 17, and you can get up to 40 percent off pretty much anything at Nordstrom. But if you dig deeper, you can find even bigger savings. Right now, save up to 60 percent on this Marc New York Clermont Quilted Bomber jacket. Normally priced at $229, during the Fall Sale at Nordstrom you can have it for as little as $89.

We love the detachable hood with its faux-fur collar. And since it’s cut just to the waist, it’s technically not a “parka.” That means it’s lighter than a giant parka that drops to your thighs. But just as effective at sealing out the elements. And it’s far more stylish than a giant, Costanza-sized parka.

It comes in your choice of navy or black. During the Nordstrom Fall Sale, the black Clermont is—only—50 percent off, though! So it will run you $105. That’s still $115 off the regular price, and a heckuva bargain for a puffer coat.

With winter approaching, it’s critical to bundle up. But if you’re still getting by with an old coat, why not donate that old thing to some Holiday Coat Drive, and treat yourself to this brand new quilted bomber puffer? It looks great and it fits regular, so there’s plenty of room for layering underneath. The filling is a 50/50 blend of down/feather, so you know it’ll keep you warm. And the incorporated fleece stand collar and bib makes it feels soft and cozy around the neck, while keeping you toasty even in the most blustery conditions.

The front closure utilizes an inner zipper as well as outer snaps, to seal off the biting cold. The ribbed hem traps heat next to your body, too. The two hand pockets make it easy to keep your fingers warm, while a zippered inner tech pocket gives you a place to securely stash your valuables.

This jacket comes in sizes from Small to XXL—and they’re all discounted. Plus, Nordies will let you put a gift message on a card for free, so it will make the perfect holiday gift. And Nordstrom always offers free shipping and returns, so you’re covered there.

If you still need a new winter coat, or if that old one has outlived its prime, check out the Quilted Clermont Bomber from Marc New York. At up to 60 percent off during the Nordstrom Fall Sale, it’s a deal you can’t afford not to take.

Get It: Save up to 60% on the Marc New York Clermont Quilted Bomber ($89 in navy, $105 in black; was $229) at Nordstrom

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!