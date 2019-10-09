Save Up To 61% Off On These Crew Neck Sweaters At Todd Snyder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Finding out that there is a sale going on at Todd Snyder is a great feeling. Because Todd Snyder is a site that just contains tons of great pieces of clothing. It’s what Todd Snyder does. Just make and sell a lot of top of the line product.

Now that the fall is in full swing and the winter season is not too far away, it is time to start adding new items to the wardrobe. Time to start adding sweaters and sweatpants and coats of various styles and weights. There’s no shortage of items to be purchased

Seeing that Todd Snyder has a sale on the Cotton Crew Neck will make some of these decisions a lot easier than it usually is. Because the sale on these sweaters is pretty steep. There is a variety of color options—six, to be exact. And the pricing varies based on the color. The highest discount is on the Mustard-colored sweater and that is a 66 percent discount. Pretty wild.

It’s a crazy discount because Todd Snyder is a beacon of quality. So to be able to get one of these Cotton Crew Necks for less than $100 is a steal. Anyone that comes across this sale is going to be hard-pressed to not buy one of these things.

The difficulty level is so high because it’s an amazing looking sweater. No matter the color, the Cotton Crew Neck is an eye-catcher. There is nothing over-designed about it. It is simplicity at its finest. Made with high-quality cotton, the colors pop to make it stand out from the pack.

Not only is this a great looking sweater, but the Cotton Crew Neck is a functional piece of clothing too. Because of the cotton material and the high-quality design, it will keep whoever is wearing it pretty warm and comfy. Not too warm where it becomes unbearable. But warm enough that the cool fall breeze won’t become a hindrance.

Another great feature of this Cotton Crew Neck is that it won’t stop being useful after the Fall. Even in the winter, it will be a useful item. In the Fall it is good enough to be the only top one needs to wear. Come Wintertime, it can be worn as a part of a layered ensemble. The bottom part of a larger outfit that will keep a guy protected from the freezing temps.

There’s no need to skip this sale. Really, every guy in the world needs something like the Cotton Crew Neck. Whatever color scheme works best for you, there is a color within. The sale is strong no matter what color is picked. And in the end, the declining temperatures will be defeated by high style.

Get It: Pick up the Cotton Crew Neck (starting at $59; was $178) at Todd Snyder

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.