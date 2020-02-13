Save Up To 70% at the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Always one of our favorite cobblers, Cole Haan is having a massive President’s Day sale this weekend. And you’ve got to take advantage of some of these ridiculous markdowns. Through Monday, February 18, take an extra 40 percent off everything on the Sale page at Cole Haan.

That’s right: Even shoes and boots that were already marked dow get an extra 40 percent off when you use the code EXTRA40 at checkout. Now some of these items are already marked down. But use EXTRA40 at checkout, and you could save up to 70 percent on amazing Cole Haan shoes and boots. But only through February 18.

Whether it’s fabulous leather dress shoes, amazing hiker boots, or Cole Haan’s classic wingtips, anything on the Sale page at Cole Haan is on markdown during President’s day weekend. Just use the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

By our count, more than 300 styles of men’s shoes qualified for this sale. We even saw a huge selection of Wide width shoes. And almost all the Cole Haan winter boots are up there.

But you should know, a lot of the shoes and boots on the Cole Haan Sale page are there because popular sizes and shades are running out. So you’d better hurry and act now.

