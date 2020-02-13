Save Up To 70% at the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale

Vartan Sneaker GET IT!

It may not be sneaker season right now, but come spring, you’ll rock these bad boys through till fall. Available in black or tan, these full-grain office-appropriate sneakers are perfect for three-season wear. Already on sale, you get 40 percent off the sale price with the code EXTRA40.

Get It: Save $80 on the Vartan Sneaker ($90; was $170) with the code EXTRA40 at Cole Haan

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!