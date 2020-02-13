Save Up To 70% at the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale

Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot GET IT!

Available in black, grey, tan, or dark brown (shown), the Wagner chukka is crafted from premium waterproof leather with durable GrandGrip rubber soles. They’re a reliable choice in even the most inclement weather. Outfitted with GRANDFØAM for all-day standing comfort, it’s also available in Wide widths. And it’s already on sale!

Get It: Save $136 on the Wagner Grand Apron Chukka Boot ($144; was $280) with the code EXTRA40 at Cole Haan

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!