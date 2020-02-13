Save Up To 70% at the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale

ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot GET IT!

Already marked $100 its regular price, this awesome hiker is a great deal this weekend. Available in four shades and wide widths, it’s inspired by technical mountaineering styles and ideal for rainy or snowy days in the city. They’re made from water-resistant leather and have sealed seams, and the grooved sole with rubber pods provides extra grip on slick streets.

Get It: Save $180 on the ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot ($120; was $300) with the code EXTRA40 at Cole Haan

