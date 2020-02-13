Save Up To 70% at the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford GET IT!

Constructed with suede and laser treated to add elegant stitch details, this casual wingtip sneaker features GRANDFØAM cushioning for comfort and a smart storm welt with break flex grooves for built-to-feel flexibility. It’s the perfect combination of handcrafting and innovation.

Get It: Save $76 on the ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford ($114; was $190) with the code EXTRA40 at Cole Haan

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!