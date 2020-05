Rhone Boxer Brief GET IT!

You’re always gonna need a little support for your guys. Pick up a pair or two of these briefs that will work well at home or during a workout.

Get It: Pick up the Rhone Boxer Brief ($24; was $28) at Rhone

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!