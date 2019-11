Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket GET IT!

Prepare for those chilly nights ahead of you with this great jacket. Lined to insulate you from the cold, but lightweight enough to be perfect for a moderate day. Can’t go wrong with a denim jacket and this one is from Levi’s, so of course it rocks.

Get It: Pick up the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket ($80; was $198) at Outerknown

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!