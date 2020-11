Cole Haan Full-Zip Leather Bomber Jacket GET IT!

This leather jacket will add a ton of style to your wardrobe. It does a good job of keeping you warm on a brisk day. But really, you’re here for the supple leather. And it delivers a ton of style in such a sleek and simple package.

Get It: Pick up the Cole Haan Full-Zip Leather Bomber Jacket ($200; was $595) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!