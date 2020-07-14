Style

Spread Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt
Spread Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt

This might be the most popular shirt in the entire Charles Tyrwhitt stock. For good reason too. It’s a very simple looking shirt, but don’t let that fool you. This is made like nobodies business. Soft and durable for all-day use, you will be in heaven wearing this at work.

Get It: Pick up the Spread Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt ($30; was $110) at Charles Tyrwhitt

