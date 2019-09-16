Save Up To 70% on Fall Fashion at the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

J.Crew is one of those stalwart brands we trust, where we know we can get quality apparel that looks and fits great at fair prices. J.Crew Factory is the place we love, because we know we can get closeout deals on all that quality J.Crew apparel.

Right now at J.Crew Factory’s Flash Sale, take up to an additional 70 percent off already-reduced prices on fantastic suits, jeans, shirts, and so much more. Just use the code APPLES at checkout.

Here’s the skinny: EVERYTHING at J.Crew Factory is marked down 40 percent during the Flash Sale. Suits and jackets, sweaters and chinos, jeans, shorts, accessories—literally everything on the site are cut by 40 percent.

Now, use the code APPLES at checkout and you can take an extra 15 percent off everything. Anything. At J.Crew Factory. Sound good? It gets better.

Everything in the Clearance section at Factory is already marked way down and priced to move. But if you use the code APPLES, right now you can take an additional 40 percent off those already-slashed prices. We’re talking up to 70 percent off some items!

Bear in mind the J.Crew Factory Clearance section is stocked with apparel and accessories that are probably running low on sizes, colors, or styles. So you’ll need to hurry. You’ll also find seasonal gear like boots, scarves, gloves, sunglasses, and shorts. But there’s always something you need, and right now the deals are too enticing to pass up.

The J.Crew Factory Flash Sale ends at midnight E.S.T. on Tuesday, September 17, and you can’t afford to miss it.

The Deal Gets Ever Sweeter

To sweeten the pot even further, J.Crew Factory is offering an additional 15 percent off of every shopping cart that uses the code APPLES at checkout.

That’s right: In addition to the 40 percent you just took off each item with APPLES, and the 40 percent off you’re already getting by shopping at J.Crew Factory, you can now take another 15 percent off your entire purchase at J.Crew Factory.

J.Crew cardholders get an even better deal. That additional 15 percent off we talked about above becomes an additional 20 percent off if you use the code TOOGOOD. You’ve got to be a cardholder, but that’s a sweet deal right there, and it applies across the board at factory.jcrew.com.

Get It: Check out some of the great items we found at the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale.