Plaid Slim Flex Button-down Shirt GET IT!

The cotton/elastane blend moves when you do so it’s a lean fit, but a comfortable one. This navy/purple plaid on white with a point collar is ideal with jeans or chinos, for casual occasions or even at the office.

Get It: Save 51% on the Plaid Slim Flex Button-down Shirt ($34; was $70) using code APPLES at J.Crew Factory