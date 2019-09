Relaxed Fit Flex Chinos GET IT!

The perfect fall pant that every guy needs. Wear them to the offfice, for hanging around the house, or out to a ballgame—every man needs a few pairs of well-built chinos. Available in a variety of fall-friendly colors, including khaki green, navy, and grey (shown).

Get It: Save 50% on Relaxed Fit Flex Chinos ($30; was $60) using code APPLES at J.Crew Factory