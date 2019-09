Straight-fit Flex Cords GET IT!

We’re just gonna go ahead and call it: Burgundy will be the hot cord color for fall. But if you don’t believe us, these straight-fit cords come in a variety of shoulder-season shades, including dark green, navy, grey, and two kinds of beautiful autumn brown.

Get It: Save 49% on Straight-fit Flex Cords ($38; was $75) using the code APPLES at J.Crew Factory