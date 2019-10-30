Save Up To 70% on Outerwear at this Amazing Backcountry Stoic Sale

Stoic Bergen Shirt Jacket GET IT!

Offering light defense and a rugged look, the Bergen is perfect for autumn chores. It has a durable exterior with a quilted lining and synthetic insulation. Two chest pockets let you stash small necessities, while the shirt jacket silhouette lends a rustic appeal even when you’re in the city. It’s available in grey or navy.

Get It: Save 60% on the Stoic Bergen Shirt Jacket ($20; was $60) at Backcountry

