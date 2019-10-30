Save Up To 70% on Outerwear at this Amazing Backcountry Stoic Sale

Stoic Hooded Insulated ParkaGET IT!
Designed with old school aesthetics, this parka offers sleek urban style with winter-worthy defenses. The front zip opens to reveal a quilted liner, and the cuffs feature ribbed internal gaiters. The protective face fabric will shed light precipitation, and the faux fur hood trim is detachable.
Get It: Save 50% on the Stoic Hooded Insulated Parka ($150; was $300) at Backcountry
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top