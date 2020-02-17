Save Up To 75% On A Suit At The Macy’s President’s Day Sale

Ralph Lauren UltraFlex Classic-Fit Tan Linen Suit GET IT!

Another option to add a little more style to your wardrobe. This is another suit with a classic but modern sensibility to it. You’ll look like a high-class southern gentlemen in this outfit. The comfort levels are very high too, with that classic fit cut keeping it loose. Pick one up if you’re feeling like you need a little kick in the style department.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren UltraFlex Classic-Fit Tan Linen Suit ($150; was $425) at Macy’s

