REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack GET IT!

Need a little more carrying capacity on a hike than a simple waistpack? Grab this amazingly durable pack to make all the treks one can take on a trip in the outdoors. Doesn’t hurt that it looks good too.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack ($59; was $119) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.