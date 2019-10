The North Face Rolling Thunder Wheeled Duffel – 22″ GET IT!

Got to pack everything up when it’s time to go away for a trip. Make it a lot easier to do so with this spacious and convenient duffel bag. This one is getting taken off the market soon so get it at a crazy good price.

Get It: Pick up The North Face Rolling Thunder Wheeled Duffel – 22″ ($67; was $269) at REI