Bar III Slim-Fit Active Stretch Suit GET IT!

This suit from Bar III will add a ton of comfort to your life. It’s stretchy, so it won’t ever feel too tight on you. You can move with a greater sense of freedom. Doesn’t hurt that it’s a great looking suit at a great discount either.

Get It: Pick up the Bar III Slim-Fit Active Stretch Suit ($180; was $725) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!