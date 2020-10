Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Blue Stripe Suit GET IT!

This suit from Ralph Lauren is a classic suit. Fits just right, not too tight nor too loose. It’s got a stylish striped look that will go well in any man’s wardrobe. At this price, you can’t lose.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Blue Stripe Suit ($100; was $640) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!