Save Up To 85% Off On New Suits At The Macy’s Suiting Event

Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Performance Plaid Suit GET IT!

Add a stylish Plaid suit from Tommy Hilfiger to your collection at a crazy low price. It’s a modern fit, so it won’t be too tight or too loose on you at all. It’s a fantastic suit any guy would love to have.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit TH Flex Performance Plaid Suit ($150; was $640) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!