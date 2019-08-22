I’ll be the first to admit I don’t do my best thinking first thing in the morning. This makes getting dressed a somewhat fraught endeavor. I’ve been known to waste precious time staring into my shirt drawer, trying to prod my under-caffeinated brain to decide on what to wear. You know the struggle. It can be difficult to plan out—and dress for—the day’s activities, from working at my desk to working out at home. Do I need something soft and comfortable, or something that’ll wick sweat and keep me from smelling? The new Daytripper boxer briefs from Saxx are an answer to this conundrum (at least for underwear). They’re an ideal pair of do-it-all briefs, and they’re ready for whatever you get up to.

What It Is:

The Daytripper is the latest addition to Saxx’s lineup of men’s underwear. These boxer briefs are made from a polyester/spandex blend, featuring hallmarks like reverse-stitched seams for a smooth feel; nine-panel construction for a close fit, and the brand’s signature BallPark Pouch. For the uninitiated, that’s a “hammock-shaped” pouch sewn into the crotch that helps prevent chafing and keeps your junk in its right place. The Daytripper features a more relaxed fit than the company’s other boxer briefs, and it’s listed at a lower price point, too.

Why We Like It:

The Daytripper combines performance specs with all-day comfort. The nine-panel construction makes these much more form-fitting than your average pair of cotton undies. That means they won’t bunch up as you move, and they provide plenty of support, especially with the BallPark Pouch. The polyester fabric is surprisingly soft, and doesn’t have that thin, plasticky feel of other performance fabrics. Whether sitting at my desk or riding my bike, the Daytripper felt comfortable against my skin and breathed well. And after wearing them for over 24 hours straight, they didn’t smell, either.

The price is another major selling point: At $25 per pair, it’s now the most affordable boxer brief option from Saxx, and it competes with similarly priced pairs from brands like Mack Weldon and MeUndies. On top of that, it’s also available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

Nitpick: The BallPark Pouch did feel a bit uncomfortable at times while biking, since the pouch keeps everything right on top of the saddle. That meant I felt a few hard bumps right in my crotch, which is definitely not a pleasant sensation. That said, on a second (albeit slightly smoother) ride, I didn’t have any issues.

