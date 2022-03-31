1. Hims Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray Get It

For a scalp treatment that’s stronger than your average serum but gentler than a prescription, try Hims’ scalp spray with 0.3 percent topical finasteride, which reduces the hormone that causes hair loss, and six percent minoxidil, which promotes hair growth. If the price seems steep, keep in mind you’re buying a three-month supply.

[$150; forhims.com]

