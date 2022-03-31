2. MDhair Regrowth Serum Get It

MDhair was founded with the goal of making medical-grade hair care consumer friendly, and it offers everything from supplements to eyelash serum. The brand’s Regrowth Serum is formulated to stimulate hair growth, and it includes soothing ingredients for sensitive or dry scalps. But if you’re looking for a solution for an array of hair issues, take the company’s quiz to see product recommendations tailored to your needs.

[$44; mdhair.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!