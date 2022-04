3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density Get It

This serum is formulated to make the hair you have look even thicker. It’s made with ingredients like redensyl, which improves hair density, and procapil, which stimulates blood flow to the scalp to help hair look thicker. As always, The Ordinary offers effective products for an affordable price.

[$18; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!