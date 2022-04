4. Act + Acre Stem Cell Serum Get It

Whether hair length or hair growth is a concern, Act + Acre’s soothing Stem Cell Serum helps promote the hair’s growth phase and protect the scalp with apple stem cells and aloe vera. The lightweight texture is suitable for hair types ranging from dry to oily.

[$85; actandacre.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!