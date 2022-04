6. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum Get It

Skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm entered the hair care market last fall with an array of scalp care products targeted to specific concerns. Her Anti-Hair Fall serum does exactly what it says with vitamin B5 and camellia extract to strengthen hair follicles and reduce hair loss.

[$100; drsturm.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!