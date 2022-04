7. Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment Get It

Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader also joined the hair care realm last fall, and its lineup of products includes a scalp treatment specifically for weak or thinning hair. The serum’s blend of amino acids and vitamins fortifies hair and helps reduce shedding. Apply a few drops after washing and you’re set.

[$80; nordstrom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!