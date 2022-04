9. Verb Ghost Exfoliating Scalp Nectar Get It

Verb’s Scalp Nectar, launched last fall, uses ingredients already popular in skincare—like AHAs and BHAs—to gently exfoliate the scalp, and it also includes biotin to promote thicker hair. Use the serum once a week before you wash to help balance your scalp.

[$18; verbproducts.com]

